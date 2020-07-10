Braun Strowman suggests interesting stipulation to Drew McIntyre for a WrestleMania match

The Superstar challenged Drew McIntyre and put forth an intriguing stipulation!

Both Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman won their respective titles at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre

Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently responded to a tweet posted by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and laid down a huge challenge for The Scottish Psychopath at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania.

McIntyre posted a new profile picture on his official Twitter handle, and made it clear that the cover picture that features him delivering a thunderous Claymore Kick to Strowman isn't going anywhere. He proceeded to apologize to The Monster Among Men for the same.

Strowman responded by stating that he hasn't forgotten it, and added that he wants to face McIntyre at The Show of Shows, with a very interesting stipulation: A Title vs. Title match! Check out the exchange below:

Don’t think I’ve forgotten about it!!!! You know you got one comin!!! But only way I see it fit is title for title on the grandest stage of them all!!!! Whatcha say psychopath??? — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 10, 2020

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman reached pinnacle of WWE at WrestleMania 3

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman currently hold two of the biggest titles in WWE at present. The Scottish Psychopath won the 2020 Royal Rumble match earlier this year to bag an opportunity at Brock Lesnar's WWE title at WrestleMania 36, where he eventually put down The Beast to win the coveted belt. At the same show, Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win the Universal Championship.

We still have a long way to go before the road to WrestleMania 37 kicks off, but Braun Strowman's challenge seems intriguing, to say the least. It would certainly make for an explosive contest, deserving of the main event of WrestleMania.