Braun Strowman takes a cheeky dig at WWE

Braun Strowman recently took a cheeky dig at WWE by posting a hilarious meme on his Instagram stories section.

Strowman was let go by WWE earlier this month after an eight-year-long run in the company. The Monster Among Men was a major attraction throughout his stint in WWE due to his impressive build and intimidating stature.

Strowman's release wasn't something the WWE Universe had expected as he was the Universal Champion on the SmackDown brand a year ago.

Braun Strowman has been living his life to the fullest ever since he was released from WWE. Strowman has been posting inspirational quotes on his Instagram and is also working towards a new fitness goal. He recently posted some new progress pictures and looks incredibly shredded and toned.

Braun Strowman has also been doing tons of exciting stuff now that he's no longer wrestling every week with WWE.

He noticed a fan-made meme on social media and decided to share it via his Instagram Story section. The meme features a bunch of interesting things Strowman did following his WWE release.

The caption to the meme reads: "When you finally get out of a toxic relationship."

Below is a screengrab of the story:

Braun Strowman's story

Braun Strowman was a major name on the main roster during his WWE tenure

Braun Strowman initially came upon the main roster as a member of The Wyatt Family back in 2015. It didn't take long for him to become a singles star and he went on to feud with WWE's top superstars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and many more.

Strowman challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at No Mercy 2017 but failed to win the belt.

His time to shine came three years later at WrestleMania 36. Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Title at the event and held it for several months.

Today’s food debate..... best Mexican food!!!!! Go!!!!! Ps this is at #AgaveAzul in winter springs fl last night for my refeed!!!! And it was bomb!!! pic.twitter.com/AoxmwX2gjQ — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 23, 2021

Braun Strowman was recently involved in the WWE title picture on the RAW brand and failed to win the belt at WrestleMania Backlash in a Triple Threat match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Where do you see Braun Strowman going once his non-compete clause comes to an end? Do you believe he will be a good fit for a promotion like All Elite Wrestling?

