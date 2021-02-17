Braun Strowman makes fun of Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman isn't impressed with Brock Lesnar look-alike Parker Boudreaux if his latest tweet is any indication.

Boudreaux has been the talk of the town ever since Paul Heyman endorsed him on Twitter. It was reported a short while ago that he had signed a developmental deal with WWE.

Boudreaux recently posted a picture of himself on Twitter. A user stated in response that they would love to see Parker face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman responded to the fan's tweet and took a major shot at Parker. The Monster Among Men asked the fan to call him if Parker figures out how to lace his boots. Check out the tweet below:

WrestleMania...?????? Lol call me if he figures out how to even put laces in his boots. #IAmTheOnlyBigThing — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 16, 2021

Braun Strowman vs. Parker Boudreaux would certainly be an interesting collision

So far, Parker Boudreaux has been received quite well by pro-wrestling fans. His physique and large form remind many of Brock Lesnar when the WWE legend had arrived on the main roster in 2002.

Boudreaux has been dubbing himself "The Next Big Thing" for a while now. Fans might remember that this was Lesnar's moniker back when he was a newbie on the main roster.

Braun Strowman has an impressive resume. The last time he was at WrestleMania, he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win his first World title.

Parker is a young gun and still has a long way to go. However, fans are already speculating on potential matches featuring the rookie and top WWE Superstars.

Here's Parker opening up on comparisons with Brock Lesnar:

"I think Brock Lesnar is a tremendous athlete. While I do take it as a compliment to be told we look alike, I look forward to people getting to see my own unique identity and character in professional wrestling, as well as watch me be my own person. I’m one of a kind. The Next Big Thing."

What are your thoughts on a match between Parker Boudreaux and Braun Strowman down the line? Sound off in the comments.