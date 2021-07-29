Braun Strowman teases a big announcement

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has teased a big announcement on his official Instagram account.

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE in June in what came as a surprise to most fans. The Monster Among Men was the Universal Champion last year and had defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the belt.

Strowman has been updating fans on his whereabouts via his Instagram account ever since his release. In his latest story, Braun Strowman had a message for his fans. The former Universal Champion teased a big announcement, seemingly in regards to his career. Check out the screengrab of Braun's story:

Braun Strowman's latest Instagram story

Braun Strowman was a major WWE attraction for about six years

Braun Strowman's arrival on the main roster was well-received by the WWE Universe in 2015 and he quickly established himself as a monster heel. Strowman's run with The Wyatt Family was followed by a singles stint that saw him take on some of WWE's biggest names like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Strowman's loss to Brock Lesnar at No Mercy 2017 was a big blow to his push, taking into account the fact that it took Lesnar a single F5 to finish him off. It took a while for Strowman to recover from the loss. He challenged Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 and went on to put him down at The Show of Shows to win his first and only major belt.

It was recently reported that WWE is interested in bringing Braun Strowman back, and here's what Dave Meltzer of WON had to say about it:

There is interest in bringing Strowman back, especially after recent AEW signings.

Braun has been silent about his next move ever since his release from WWE but it looks like he is about to spill the beans about his future. What do you think Braun Strowman has in store for the fans? Do you believe that he is on his way back to WWE, or will he sign with a new promotion? Share your comments below!

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Alan John