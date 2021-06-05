Braun Strowman teases his future plans with a cryptic tweet

The release of Braun Strowman from WWE earlier this week alongside multiple other major names has left the entire pro wrestling community shocked. As fans are starting to accept that he is no longer in WWE, the biggest question now is - what does the future hold for the former Universal Champion?

Braun Strowman has now sent the following cryptic tweet, teasing future plans following his WWE release by claiming that while he is leaving, there are many places he's still got to see. The tweet has the lyrics of the song "Free Bird" from the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, whose Twitter account is also tagged in the tweet from Strowman.

"If I leave here tomorrow, Would you still remember me? For I must be traveling on now 'Cause there's too many places I've got to see!!!!" tweeted Braun Strowman.

If I leave here tomorrow

Would you still remember me?

For I must be traveling on now

'Cause there's too many places I've got to see!!!! @Skynyrd pic.twitter.com/zkGvlRwkPi — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 5, 2021

Why did WWE release Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman's WWE release was a massive shocker because he was one of the most prominent superstars on WWE's roster. The Monster Among Men even challenged for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Strowman's big-money contract was a reason for his WWE release. He also added that the company has got other giants on their roster like Omos, Commander Azeez, and Shanky, making Strowman obsolete.

''With Strowman (Adam Scherr, 37), who was on a $1.2 million guaranteed deal and had just a few weeks back denigrated all non-WWE wrestling and said he would never work anywhere else, the decision was made because of the feeling he was two years past his peak and he had become obsolete as the roster giant because of Omos on Raw, Commander Azeez on Smackdown, and perhaps Shanky on Raw, being on the main roster who were so much bigger than he is,'' said Dave Meltzer.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

