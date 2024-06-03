Braun Strowman teases major new project outside WWE

Braun Strowman has been among the most dominant performers in WWE for the last few years. The Monster Among Men has, however, recently teased a major new project outside the Stamford-based company.

The 40-year-old made his in-ring return on the May 27 edition of Monday Night RAW after being out of action for over a year due to a devastating neck injury. Strowman locked horns with JD McDonagh in a singles match.

The former Universal Champion made light work of The Judgment Day member, securing a thumping win in under ten minutes, despite interaction from Finn Balor and Carlito.

Braun Strowman recently took to Instagram Stories to tease his followers. He posted a video of his meal, stating that he had been missing hitting diners on the road. The former Wyatt Family member further noted that he was itching to share the news about him being part of an upcoming TV Show with everyone:

"I've missed hitting diners on the road. And I can't wait to drop the news about a TV Show I've been working on !!!," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram story by clicking here.

Below are a few screenshots of Strowman's Instagram story:

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman opens up about his injury

Braun Strowman suffered an unfortunate neck injury in May 2023, and he had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae the following month. The devastating injury forced the former Tag Team Champion out of action for over a year.

During an appearance at WWE World to auction off WWE memorabilia on Fanatics Live a couple of months back, Braun Strowman opened up about his injury. He talked about the procedure he underwent while claiming he was feeling really good about his recovery.

"Really good, really good. Feeling good. Just waiting on that doctor to say go...We’re right there [in the home stretch]. Could feel the tension in the air. So, [on] May 1st, I got hurt. I had surgery [on] June 1st. So, I just had a CT scan back in January. The bones are very close to being fused up. So, that feeling I got a metal plate and four screws in my neck now. But, it ain’t gonna stop me," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Braun Strowman went after The Judgment Day following his WWE return. The heel faction is currently under the pump as they are simultaneously fighting with a lot of people. It remains to be seen if any of this will put Damian Priest's title reign under any jeopardy, especially after the recent face-off on RAW.

