Braun Strowman provides injury update ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has provided an update on his recovery from injury ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Strowman has been absent from WWE for a long time. He last competed on the May 1 episode of RAW, as he teamed up with Ricochet to beat The Alpha Academy. Unfortunately, he suffered from a neck injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae the following month, which has kept him out of in-ring action to this date.

The 40-year-old made an appearance on WWE television on the Bray Wyatt tribute episode alongside Erick Rowan as the wrestling promotion mourned the passing of the former World Champion.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Braun Strowman joined Tyler Breeze at WWE World to auction off WWE memorabilia on Fanatics Live. While signing the merchandise, the former Intercontinental Champion provided an update on his injury. He opened up about the procedure he underwent and revealed he is awaiting clearance from his doctor:

"Really good, really good. Feeling good. Just waiting on that doctor to say go...We’re right there [in the home stretch]. Could feel the tension in the air. So, [on] May 1st, I got hurt. I had surgery [on] June 1st. So, I just had a CT scan back in January. The bones are very close to being fused up. So, that feeling I got a metal plate and four screws in my neck now. But, it ain’t gonna stop me," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Braun Strowman opens up about working with Goldberg

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The Monster Among Men held the title for 151 days before dropping it to The Fiend.

In an interview with Lilian Garcia, Strowman shed light on his working experience with the former World Champion. He revealed that beating Goldberg for the championship was a surreal experience. He believes that he has kindled a good relationship with the veteran, as both of them have a lot in common:

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here. We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common. [This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship. It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up," Strowman said.

Braun Strowman made an appearance on WWE Countdown to WrestleMania and had a conversation with Peter Rosenberg. It remains to be seen when the former Money In The Bank winner will make his full-time return.

