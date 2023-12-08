Braun Strowman tells Finn Balor that veteran WWE Superstar could be the leader of The Judgment Day

Braun Strowman has named a veteran superstar who could potentially become the leader of The Judgment Day.

The star in question is R-Truth. The 51-year-old was recently involved in backstage segments with The Judgment Day after he invaded the faction's clubhouse.

Taking to social media, Finn Balor posted a Judgment Day-inspired graphic of Truth, which caught the attention of Strowman. The former Universal Champion claimed that Truth was capable of being the leader of the faction.

"Definitely would be the leader of y'all," commented Strowman.

Check out Strowman's comment on Balor's Instagram post:

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day recently added a new member in the form of JD McDonagh, who finally became an official member of the group.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre also aligned himself with the faction for the Men's WarGames Match. He has been working closely with Rhea Ripley.

Braun Strowman recently spoke highly of one RAW star

Braun Strowman recently spoke highly of a particular RAW star, who he believes has the tools to become a WWE World Champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman praised Chad Gable. The former Universal Champion believes that Gable is the definition of underrated and would love to see the Alpha Academy member win the big gold belt.

Braun Strowman said:

"Honestly, someone that I see world championship caliber in is Chad Gable. If we're gonna say underrated and stuff like that, if I have to nail it down, it would be Chad Gable. He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it."

Expand Tweet

In recent months, Gable came agonizingly close to winning the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Gunther. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to end the historic reign of The Ring General.

Do you think we could witness R-Truth joining The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here