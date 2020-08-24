Braun Strowman thanks WWE and his fans in a heartfelt message

On this day in 2015, Bray Wyatt introduced the world to the fourth member of the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman. The fans in attendance and watching at home were amazed at the monstrous size of Braun Strowman.

WWE soon realized the potential in Braun Strowman as a huge singles Superstar and thus he was separated from The Wyatt Family in the 2016 WWE Draft. From the "Black Sheep" of the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman became the Monster Among Men.

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Braun Strowman's WWE RAW debut and the Monster Among Men looked back at his career in a heartfelt post shared on his Instagram. He thanked WWE and all his fans for all their support.

My goodness where do I even begin....... today makes five years since I debuted in @WWE to say the last five years of my life haven’t been crazy is an understatement. Not in a million years would I have ever thought I would be where I am today in life. I truly am of of the most blessed men to walk this earth. I’ve learned so much in this time period of my life not only as a performer but as a man. There’s been many ups and down bumps and bruises and a few pretty scary times. I’ve learned a lot I’ve lost a lot and I’ve gained so much. @wwe has given me a life I couldn’t even dreamt of not only for my self but my family my friends and everyone close to me in my life and I will for ever be so great full for the opportunities that have been given to me. I want to thank my family for always being in my corner no matter what. Thank you to all my friends that have to deal with my crazy ass lol and thank you to the #WweUniverse and all my fans around the world for all the support you have given me and I know will continue to give me you are all truly amazing and I’m am so blessed to have you guys. So cheers to five years of destruction and by god there’s plenty more where that came from!!!!!!!

Braun Strowman lost his Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2020

While Braun Strowman has always been a massive fan-favorite, it was not until this year when he got his hands (no pun intended) at two of the top singles Championships in WWE.

Braun Strowman first won the Intercontinental Championship but dropped it soon afterward. But it was WrestleMania 36 where he finally was able to win the Universal Championship by defeating Goldberg. He went on to hold the title for over four months before eventually losing to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Braun Strowman's journey in WWE has been incredible. From being a Rosebud to winning the Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Strowman has set the benchmark for larger wrestlers in WWE and pro-wrestling in general.

Advertisement

Win exciting WWE merchandise by following these steps: