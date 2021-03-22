WATCH: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon seemingly off due to apparent injury  

The highly anticipated bout between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman is unlikely to happen at Fastlane. It has been reported that McMahon may not be 100% fit to take on The Monster Among Men after he suffered a knee injury during his pre-match training.

WWE announced that Shane-O Mac might not be ready for tonight's pay-per-view Fastlane via their Twitter account. The company also shared some exclusive footage revealing just how McMahon injured himself.

It would seem as if the WWE Universe will have to wait a while longer before they get to see Braun Strowman lock horns with Shane McMahon. Shane suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury during his warm-up.

The injury occurred while McMahon was going through a routine of jabs and kicks when he attempted a knee strike. Unfortunately, he landed awkwardly after performing the maneuver, which resulted in the injury.

There has still been no response from Strowman following the announcement. However, this will certainly not sit well with The Monster Among Men, who has been waiting to get his hands on Shane.

Braun Strowman will still be looking for revenge on Shane McMahon

Despite the fact that their match has been canceled, Braun Strowman will likely still seek out Shane McMahon. The former WWE Universal Champion was humiliated by Shane-O Mac on last week's episode of RAW.

Strowman, who had challenged McMahon to a match, ended up being covered in slime after a few questionable tactics from the WWE producer.

In an unexpected twist, @shanemcmahon found a way to outsmart @BraunStrowman on #WWERaw complete with a Diving Elbow Drop through the announce table AND buckets of slime! pic.twitter.com/8BChitMFq4 — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2021

He may not get to give Shane McMahon "these hands" at Fastlane, but we can surely expect to see Braun Strowman push for a match as soon as he possibly can. Perhaps the two men will have their fated matchup at WrestleMania 37.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman go face-to-face against Shane McMahon at the Show of Shows? Let us know down below.