Braun Strowman warns Judgment Day member after confrontation on WWE RAW

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman sent a message to The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh following their confrontation on WWE RAW. Strowman returned on Night Two of the 2024 Draft and saved Jey Uso from The Judgment Day and Logan Paul.

The former Universal Champion was sidelined with an injury for almost a year. On the latest edition of the flagship show, the 40-year-old was having a conversation with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile when he was interrupted by JD McDonagh, who warned The Monster of All Monsters on The Judgment Day's behalf.

On Twitter/X, Strowman warned McDonagh and posted a photo of their confrontation on RAW.

"You better go bark up a different tree little, boy! #YouveBeenWarned!" wrote Braun Strowman.

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman opened up about his accidental botch with Brock Lesnar

During one of Brock Lesnar's past reigns as Universal Champion, he crossed paths with The Monster of all Monsters.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former Universal Champion opened up about crossing paths with Lesnar, claiming he accidentally "stiffed" The Beast Incarnate.

"I got a little overzealous with him, and he [Brock Lesnar] had to check me. And that's just, at the end of the day, it's two big, dominant dudes out there going at it, and things happen. This ain’t ballet. I stiffened him on accident with a knee, and he wasn't happy with it. So he clobbered me on the side of the head,'' said Strowman.

The former champion further recalled:

''And I like to think I'm the only human on earth that's ever taken a right hand for Brock that didn't go night-night. I went 20 more minutes in the match. It didn't feel good. I mean, you see the slow motion my skull moves, and then the skin catches up!"

Braun Strowman has yet to compete in an official televised match since returning to the Stamford-based promotion. His return match was against Shinsuke Nakamura, whom he defeated in a recent Dark Match.

The last televised match Braun Strowman was featured in was back in May 2023, when he teamed up with Ricochet for a victory over Chad Gable and Otis. It will be interesting to see if The Monster of all Monsters gets another run in the main event scene on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback