Bray Wyatt acknowledged in memorable way; Bo Dallas appears

Bray Wyatt was acknowledged at a WWE show tonight even as Bo Dallas also made an appearance.

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative WWE Superstars. He put in a lot of effort into his onscreen persona and this helped him get over with the fans. The WWE Universe was hooked on every word that Bray uttered. The fans would take out their cell phones and hold it up with the flashlight on to engage with Bray. Sadly, Bray's career and life was tragically cut short when he passed away last year.

Tonight, his uncle and father, Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda were being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bo Dallas and his sister Mika Rotunda showed up to induct their family members at the prestigious ceremony. Bo Dallas started by taking a moment to acknowledge his brother Bray Wyatt. The fans also got involved as they took out their phones and held it up, signalling the fireflies. The whole moment was a throwback to Wyatt's promos in the ring.

When Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda finished their speech, they took out their phones and paid tribute to Wyatt and the fans joined in creating a memorable moment, doing the same thing in unison.

