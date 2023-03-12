Bray Wyatt, Bayley, and others send heartfelt messages to Arn Anderson after his son's tragic passing

WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt and Bayley, among others, have sent heartfelt messages to the legendary Arn Anderson after the tragic passing of his older son, Barrett.

Arn Anderson married Erin Lunde in 1985, and the couple had two sons together, Brock and Barrett. The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to announce the untimely passing of his older son, Barrett, who was just 37.

The legend's tweet received a massive response from fans who sent their condolences to the grieving family. Several current stars and legends, including Bray Wyatt and Bayley, put up tweets sending their love to the Anderson family.

Check out the tweets below:

Konnan @Konnan5150

I wish you healing and peace.

@TheArnShow My condolences Arn to you and your family. I wish you healing and peace. I hope you are surrounded by much love.

@TheArnShow Sending all my love Arn, I'm so sorry for your families loss ❤️

Westin Blake @TheWestinBlake



@TheArnShow My condolences to you and your family. Sending love and prayers ❤️🙏

@TheArnShow So very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your entire family.

taz @OfficialTAZ

My condolences to you, your wife, Brock and entire family. twitter.com/thearnshow/sta… Arn Anderson @TheArnShow Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

So sorry Arn. Heartbreaking. My condolences to you, your wife, Brock and entire family. 🙏

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Arn Anderson @TheArnShow Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.



Our older son Barrett passed away.



I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

I'm so sorry for your family's heartbreaking loss, @TheArnShow. Godspeed, Barrett.

Bray Wyatt and Arn Anderson have always had respect for each other

Wyatt's emotional message to Arn Anderson showcases the relationship the two men share. The WWE Superstar has massive respect for the veteran.

Anderson was a huge fan of Wyatt's former persona way before he became The Fiend. He wasn't happy over WWE making Wyatt lose consecutive pay-per-view matches, as commented during an interview.

He was scarier to me in just the Bray Wyatt role then he is in the monster role. I know what he can give you as a character, the promos he did as the Wyatt character to me, was something we missed the boat on. You [should] not have beat him 10 pay per views in a row. There’s a thought. No matter how good you are, you as fans realize after three or four pay per views in a row, the guys not a top guy. I thought he was but apparently nobody else does so I’m going to move on. [[H/T WrestlingInc]

Arn Anderson was part of WWE from 2001 to 2019. He then joined AEW in 2019 and was seen alongside Cody Rhodes. The legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to Arn and his family.

