Bray Wyatt breaks silence amid WWE SmackDown return speculation

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has responded to a fan who claimed to have sighted him at the Salt Lake City Utah Airport.

Fans have been expecting the Eater of the Worlds to return to his old hunting ground ever since Triple H took over the company's creative department. He was also recently seen training alongside a former Boxing Welterweight World Champion in a video ahead of the potential return.

WWE has also seemingly teased the return of the former Universal Champion throughout the last week. The song White Rabbit has been played in arenas between matches. It was also revealed on RAW this week that the next development in the "White Rabbit" series could take place on SmackDown, which led many fans to believe that Wyatt could make an appearance on the blue brand.

Amidst the rumors, a fan on Twitter proclaimed that he saw The Eater of the Worlds at Utah airport ahead of SmackDown, which emanates from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

blarph! @JanelyJoey #BrayWyatt Bray Wyatt spotted at the Salt Lake City Utah Airport. #Smackdown takes place at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake tonight Bray Wyatt spotted at the Salt Lake City Utah Airport. #Smackdown takes place at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake tonight 👀 #BrayWyatt https://t.co/vgS1geyMbs

However, Bray was quick to smash the rumor. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"I would never use Hertz. Yuck"

Bray Wyatt was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 37

Bray Wyatt was last seen inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 37 where he took on Randy Orton in a grudge match. However, the match ended on an abrupt note as Wyatt's ally, Alexa Bliss, turned on him during the match.

On the following episode of RAW, Bliss declared that she no longer needed The Eater of the Worlds. Wyatt's Firefly Fun House persona also returned in a backstage segment, where he stated that he was looking forward to a fresh start. This marked Bray's final appearance in WWE, as he was released in July 2021, ending his 12-year tenure with the company.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will show up on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts!

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Yes No 211 votes so far