New video emerges of Bray Wyatt training alongside former champion for his rumored return to WWE

Bray Wyatt's return to wrestling and WWE after 18 months seems to be an open secret right now. From White Rabbit teases to backstage rumors, all signs are pointing to The Eater Of Worlds returning to WWE after his shocking release from the company last year. Wyatt was seen training alongside a former Boxing Welterweight World Champion in a video.

Out of all the WWE releases that happened in 2020 and 2021, there was no bigger name to get a cut than Wyatt. The former world champion allegedly had a father-son-like relationship with Vince McMahon, according to what Matt Hardy said. Hardy would describe the odd relationship between the two, but with McMahon now retired, the doors have opened for his return to wrestling.

Bray Wyatt hasn't returned to wrestling, and he last competed at WrestleMania 37 in April 2021 - almost 18 months ago. In a new video posted by ESNews on YouTube, Wyatt is seen training alongside former Boxing Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman ahead of his rumored return to WWE:

You can check the video below:

In the video, you can see the former WWE Champion getting into good physical shape as rumors of his return continue to increase.

Bray Wyatt liked an interesting tweet following the White Rabbit tease on RAW

Perhaps the biggest sign of his return has been the less-than-subtle White Rabbit references made during live events as well as SmackDown and RAW tapings. A QR code shown in a backstage segment on RAW revealed a video of The White Rabbit, with most fans believing that it is a reference to the imminent return of Bray Wyatt.

9.23 was the date shown on the video, so we will see if the September 23rd episode of SmackDown has any further reference to the White Rabbit and the possibility of Wyatt returning.

Are you excited about the potential return of the 3-time World Champion to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Ronda Rousey gave her honest thoughts on the White Rabbit video and the possible return of Bray Wyatt. Read all about it here.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far