Bray Wyatt chants clearly heard during the opening segment of RAW

Bray Wyatt was considered one of the most visionary minds amongst the WWE Superstars, but on Saturday afternoon, the WWE dropped a gigantic bombshell on the WWE Universe when they announced that they had released the three-time world champion.

As the news spread this past weekend, it left many WWE fans in shock and dismay. Bray Wyatt was one of the most beloved WWE Superstars during his 12-year run with the company, and it showed by way of being one of the top merchandise sellers.

Bray Wyatt began his career in the WWE in 2009, and made his first mark as Husky Harris as a member of The Nexus that would debut to cause havoc. Once The Nexus broke up, Wyatt would head back to Florida Championship Wrestling and form what would be known as The Wyatt Family, and the rest was history.

Me after hearing about bray wyatt's release.

Me after hearing about bray wyatt’s release. pic.twitter.com/FLpVbIV4i7 — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) July 31, 2021

It didn't take long for the WWE Universe to show love towards Bray Wyatt

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw a confrontation between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg as they appear to be on a collision course for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam in roughly three weeks.

It didn't take long from the start of the show for the WWE Universe to voice their displeasure regarding the release of Bray Wyatt as you can see in the tweet below...

Love the Chicago crowd for chanting "We Want Wyatt." Bray did NOT deserve to be released. #WWERaw

Love the Chicago crowd for chanting “We Want Wyatt”.



Bray did NOT deserve to be released. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VMZ5935X2C — CONNER (@vancityconner) August 3, 2021

Having a Bray Wyatt chant break through from the Chicago crowd before the ever-popular CM Punk chant goes to show that the man was beloved amongst the WWE Universe.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Bray Wyatt. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest.

What are your thoughts on the Chicago crowd chanting for Bray Wyatt? What would you like to see next from the former WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

