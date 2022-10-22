Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt sent a message on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown by making a scathing confession.

The Eater of Worlds returned to the company at Extreme Rules after being released last year due to budget cuts. His return was hyped up for several weeks with the 'White Rabbit' teasers that featured QR codes and vignettes.

Bray Wyatt showed up on the blue brand last week, where he cut an emotional promo talking about the people he lost and losing his confidence. The segment was then interrupted by a video package on the screen of a mysterious man wearing a mask.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, the former Universal Champion cut another promo during a backstage segment. He started off by apologizing for not being able to finish what he was saying last week.

He then made a confession that he would do some terrible things that he won't regret.

"I confess that along this journey I am gonna do horrible horrible things and I will never regret them, I am just a servant now, I go where the circle will take me," said Bray Wyatt.

It'll be interesting to see what Wyatt does next as the mystery surrounding his character thickens. There's also speculation that he could be forming a new faction known as Wyatt 6. It's been reported that former Ring of Honor wrestlers Vincent and Dutch are being considered for the group.

What did you think about Wyatt's latest promo? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

