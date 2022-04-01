"I love him so goddamn much" – Bray Wyatt confident about wrestling top WWE Superstar in the future

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) had big praise for former WWE rival Seth Rollins while responding to a fan's comment on Instagram.

Bray Wyatt has arrived in Dallas for a WrestleCon appearance on WrestleMania 38 weekend. The former WWE Superstar shared a post on Instagram in which he wrote he'd be answering a bunch of fan questions.

A fan speculated in the comment section that Wyatt might get revealed as Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38. Wyatt responded to the fan, showering major praise on Rollins. He also mentioned his infamous Hell in a Cell Match against Rollins and said the duo would make up for it someday:

"I love Seth, I love him so goddamn much. Me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everyone will understand that wild horses are meant to run free."

Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt engaged in a fierce rivalry in late 2019

At SummerSlam 2019, Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title. He later won a feud against Braun Strowman but was attacked by The Fiend.

Rollins and The Fiend competed in a disastrous Hell in a Cell Match at the namesake event, which ended via referee stoppage. The outing got panned by fans and critics alike and is considered one of the worst matches ever. Rollins said the following about the match in an interview with Alex McCarthy:

“At the end of the day, there’s no real nice way to put it, I was dead in the water after Hell in a Cell. And a lot of that was nothing that I could control. I was left out there as a bit of a scapegoat in that situation and there was nothing I could do about it, but I was the one that had to face the scrutiny." (H/T - TalkSport)

The feud finally came to an end when Wyatt defeated Rollins to win the Universal title at Crown Jewel 2019. Wyatt's reign ended at Super ShowDown 2020 with a squash loss against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Do you think Wyatt's words will ever come true? Do you see these two men facing each other again in the distant future?

