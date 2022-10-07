“You did” - Bray Wyatt once dropped a huge hint regarding the identity of The White Rabbit in a WWE promo

The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt always had a mysterious and eerie presence during his time with the company. He once dropped a major hint regarding the infamous White Rabbit in one of his promos from his early years.

During a sit-down interview with Michael Cole, Bray Wyatt spoke about his origins and past. In the promo, The Eater of Worlds hinted at how we destroyed the world and how he came into the world to fix it. The hint was subtle as it was a reference to the White Rabbit teasers which said, 'Who killed the world? You did'

"How can I feel guilty? I would never do anything that I feel guilty about. How could I feel guilty for doing what in my mind is the only right thing. I didn't make the world the way it is. You did. You did. People like you did because you think you're better. You think you're better and you crave things and you can never have enough. You just want more and more and more until you've filled your mouth and it explodes out of your ears. Me, I just want to fix things." [4:10 to 4:51]

The interview took place in 2015 and was shown during an episode of WWE RAW. Since then, The Eater of World has evolved into The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend was once set on fire during a WWE match

During the Pandemic Era, The Fiend vindicated himself from his terrible loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 30. Bray Wyatt staged a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 and defeated The Leader of the Cenation.

Later, Wyatt feuded with Braun Strowman and turned Alexa Bliss onto the dark side. A few months later, the two were drafted to the red brand and began targeting 'The Viper' Randy Orton.

The two superstars met in a Firefly Inferno match at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Premium Live Event in 2020. In the closing moments of the match, The Fiend was set on fire and ended up taking an RKO.

A few months later, he was reincarnated and helped Bliss defeat Randy Orton in an intergender match at Fastlane 2021. After losing to The Viper at WrestleMania 37, Bray Wyatt was released from the company.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes