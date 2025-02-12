Bray Wyatt family member announced for rare PPV return

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away 537 days ago, at the young age of 36. His legacy lives on in WWE through brother Bo Dallas leading The Wyatt Sicks as Uncle Howdy, while father Mike Rotunda and uncle Barry Windham are in the Hall of Fame as The U.S. Express. Now, a special pay-per-view appearance has been announced as the rest of the industry continues to embrace The Windham-Rotunda Family.

Blackjack Windham has been announced for a rare appearance. The NWA has confirmed Barry for its Hard Times V Signature Live Event PPV on Saturday, March 22 at the Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Blackjack Mulligan was honored for his 25-year-plus career with a 2006 WWE Hall of Fame induction as a member of The Blackjacks. Mulligan's two sons, Kendall Windham, and brother Barry, are both well-recognized stars in the business.

Windham's NWA return is billed as a special appearance and signing. There is an additional cost of $30 added to tickets. The pre-show autograph signing is set to run for 90 minutes and is made possible by a "generous sponsorship" from Captain's Corner.

"Barry makes so few public appearances; this is such an incredible honor - and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of all ages. The National Wrestling Alliance is where history is made and legends are forged... And celebrated! Having an iconic name like Barry Windham with us for Hard Times V only makes what will already be an unforgettable night of professional wrestling even more special!" said NWA National Promoter Bryan Idol.

Windham held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion. Bray Wyatt's uncle held other championships for the National Wrestling Alliance and its territories, including the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship on six occasions, the NWA Florida Television Championship on three occasions, and the NWA United States Tag Team Championship five times.

Bray Wyatt's collaborator works with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss will forever be connected to Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. The fan-favorite superstar made her long-awaited return at the WWE Royal Rumble and paid tribute to Bray with her ring gear.

Jason Baker, of Callosum Studios, worked with Bliss on her return attire, and the new look of her deranged doll, Lilly. Baker was a longtime collaborator and friend of Wyatt's. The co-creator of The Fiend shared the following post with Bliss from backstage at The Rumble.

Baker and his team also worked on bringing The Wyatt Sicks to life in WWE. He and horror icon Tom Savini worked on early pieces for Bray Wyatt and other WWE stars.

