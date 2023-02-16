Bray Wyatt and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas to welcome new addition to their family

WWE star Bray Wyatt's sister Mika Rotunda recently announced that she is set to welcome her first daughter in July 2023.

The former star, who worked backstage alongside her father, Mike Rotunda, took to Twitter to share the news, which will make Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas uncles.

Dallas is already an uncle to Wyatt's two children with JoJo Offerman, Knash and Hyrie, as well as his other two children from his first marriage, but Wyatt will become an uncle for the first time to his sister's first child.

Mika Rotunda @MikaRotunda



Thanks uncle Baby girl coming to fit right in and steal our hearts, July 2023!Thanks uncle @Windham6 for her first Misfits onsie. Baby girl coming to fit right in and steal our hearts, July 2023! 💘Thanks uncle @Windham6 for her first Misfits onsie. 😌 https://t.co/d609nxokvA

Mika Rotunda has worked closely with WWE in recent years and alongside her brother, with many fans believing at one point that she could have been Sister Abigail.

Bray Wyatt won't be part of WWE's Elimination Chamber

this weekend

Bray Wyatt has been one of the highlights on WWE SmackDown over the past few months ever since his return to the company at Extreme Rules last year.

Following his victory in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at The Royal Rumble, Wyatt hasn't picked up any new feud on SmackDown, meaning that he is without a feud or a match heading into the Elimination Chamber this weekend.

Interestingly, Wyatt won't be stepping inside the hellish structure where he once won the WWE Championship, but there is nothing stopping him from invading the cage since he once found his way inside to attack John Cena.

There are currently rumors that Wyatt could face his friend Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania, so it will be interesting to see how that comes together in the coming weeks. The duo were last seen together as part of a backstage segment on the blue brand, where it was made clear that they are now on the same page.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will find a way to appear at the Elimination Chamber this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes