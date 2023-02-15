John Cena and 10 other WWE Superstars that could invade Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will air live this Saturday night from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against hometown hero Sami Zayn in the main event. Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber match.

Six female superstars will compete in an Elimination Chamber match to determine Bianca Belair's opponent at WrestleMania 39. Edge and Beth Phoenix will be in action against The Judgment Day, while Brock Lesnar will square off against Bobby Lashley. The card for the premium live event is stacked but presents countless opportunities for WWE Superstars to invade the show.

Listed below are 11 WWE Superstars who could invade Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

#11. John Cena could invade WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena returned on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022 and teamed up with Kevin Owens to pick up a victory over The Bloodline. Cena could potentially return this Saturday and confront The Tribal Chief, or he may challenge Austin Theory to a match at WrestleMania if the 25-year-old is somehow able to retain the United States Championship.

#10. Bray Wyatt

Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 @Uncensored_WWE The Last Time WWE Championship Changed Hands Inside Elimination Chamber Was Back In 2017 When Bray Wyatt Became WWE Champion ! The Last Time WWE Championship Changed Hands Inside Elimination Chamber Was Back In 2017 When Bray Wyatt Became WWE Champion ! https://t.co/IOeolGp8kW

Bray Wyatt is not currently scheduled for a match at Elimination Chamber, but that could change during this Friday's SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. Perhaps WWE could book a rematch with the lights on for Elimination Chamber.

#9. Dominik Mysterio

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley won’t be ruining Rey Mysterio’s Valentine’s Day Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley won’t be ruining Rey Mysterio’s Valentine’s Day 😂 https://t.co/3ga71RUcX0

Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor will be competing against Edge and Beth Phoenix this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. Fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest will also be in action in the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. Dominik will likely be ringside for both matches and will come to Mami's aid if she gets in trouble during the mixed tag team match.

#8. Angelo Dawkins

The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins lost his qualifying match to Damian Priest and will not be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. His tag teammate, Montez Ford, defeated Elias to qualify and will be battling for the title this Saturday night. Angelo Dawkins could interfere in the match to help his tag partner or attack Ford out of jealousy if he manages to win.

#7. Bianca Belair

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will not be in action this Saturday night but will be interested in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the match at the premium live event will go on to face The EST for the title at WrestleMania 39. Bianca may show up after the match to congratulate the winner and may even point to the WrestleMania sign hanging from the rafters.

#6. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE on the final edition of SmackDown in 2022. She challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley has already announced that she will face The Queen at WrestleMania 39 in a rematch from three years ago. Charlotte may choose Elimination Chamber as the perfect time to attack Ripley on the road to WrestleMania.

#5. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has done absolutely nothing about Charlotte Flair showing up and taking her championship. She was not a part of the Royal Rumble event and is now seemingly in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. If Charlotte Flair shows up during Elimination Chamber, perhaps Ronda will make an appearance as well and attack the champion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has fallen out of favor with the WWE Universe as of late but could get some momentum back on her side with a surprise appearance this Saturday.

#4. Cody Rhodes

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn shared the ring as two of the hottest faces in WWE today.



What a moment. Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn shared the ring as two of the hottest faces in WWE today.What a moment. https://t.co/EKigeGcXDp

Cody Rhodes has done nothing but hit home runs since arriving in WWE at WrestleMania 38. His time off TV last year during his injury only made the WWE Universe miss him more, and his promo with Sami Zayn on Monday night has fans believing Roman Reigns could lose the title this Saturday.

The American Nightmare may show up in Montreal this Saturday to provide some backup for Sami Zayn if The Bloodline tries to get involved in the main event. Fans love Sami at the moment and it would be wise for WWE to have Cody spend as much TV time with him as possible ahead of WrestleMania.

#3. The Usos

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos likely won't be at Elimination Chamber due to personal reasons, but anything is possible in the world of professional wrestling.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, instructed The Usos to stay home and observe the show on television during a recent edition of SmackDown. Jey Uso may once again choose to disobey orders and show up this Saturday in Montreal during the main event.

#2. Kevin Owens

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief ... The Head of the Table ... Undisputed WWE Universal Champion



#WWETitle #RoyalRumble BIG FIGHT FEEL.The Tribal Chief ... The Head of the Table ... Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns defends against former Universal Champion @FightOwensFight in our main event. BIG FIGHT FEEL.The Tribal Chief ... The Head of the Table ... Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns defends against former Universal Champion @FightOwensFight in our main event.#WWETitle #RoyalRumble https://t.co/A9uv603lid

Kevin Owens lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Royal Rumble in a hard-fought match. The Prizefighter will likely hold a grudge against The Bloodline for the rest of his life for the beatdown that followed after the bell. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos brutally beat Owens down following his loss to The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn refused to participate and ultimately it led to his time in The Bloodline coming to an end. The Bloodline could be planning a similar attack on Sami on Saturday and KO may show up to put a stop to it and save his old friend.

#1. Logan Paul

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw @WWERollins does NOT want to talk about @LoganPaul but DOES want to talk about his red boots! .@WWERollins does NOT want to talk about @LoganPaul but DOES want to talk about his red boots!#WWERaw https://t.co/bUr32hxHwY

Seth Rollins continues to take shots at Logan Paul after WWE Royal Rumble. The Visionary was shockingly eliminated by Logan during the Men's Royal Rumble match and has not gotten over it.

The 27-year-old could be sick of hearing Seth talk trash about him and confront Rollins at the premium live event. Seth could then respond by challenging the popular YouTuber to a match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. It may even be for the United States Championship if Rollins can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night.

