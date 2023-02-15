"She can text you but can't text me?" - WWE star Montez Ford reveals Bianca Belair gave him the wrong phone number 

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she accidentally gave Montez Ford the wrong telephone number when they started dating.

Bianca Belair is not scheduled for a match at Saturday's Premium Live Event but will be very interested in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the chamber match will go on to battle Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Montez Ford qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night.

Speaking on the Sherri daytime talk show with Sherri Shepherd, Belair revealed that she accidentally gave Ford the wrong telephone number when they first started dating. Montez noted that Belair was only off by one digit and added that he was initially annoyed because The EST texted one of his friends.

"One of my buddies I was riding with, he was like 'hey, Bianca's texting me saying she left her charger in your car. And I'm like 'so she can text you but she can't text me?.' Then I checked his number and literally, it was a 3 missing instead of a 6, so that was the one number that was getting thrown off," said Montez Ford. [04:39 - 04:57]

WWE RAW stars Montez Ford & Bianca Belair are starting a new reality TV show

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are about to launch a new reality TV show.

Speaking with Sherri Shepherd, the WWE power couple disclosed that they have begun filming their new reality show. Ford noted that they film the show on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday throughout the week. Bianca Belair then told fans what to expect from the new show on Hulu.

"We are going to peel the curtain back a little bit. Everybody gets to see who we are in the WWE ring. So we are going to show who we are at home, show our family dynamic. We have a very supportive family," said Bianca Belair. [05:50 - 06:00]

Montez is currently part of The Street Profits tag team with Angelo Dawkins. Many fans believe Ford will eventually break out on his own and become a singles star. Time will tell if he takes a big step in that direction and becomes the new United States Champion at WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday night.

