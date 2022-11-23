"Pulling the curtain back a little bit" - WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford disclose more details about their new reality show

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently provided more details on her and Montez Ford's new reality show.

Over the past few years, several female superstars have appeared on WWE's reality series Total Divas. Meanwhile, other superstars have had their own reality shows, including The Bella Twins, The Miz and Maryse, and Carmella and Corey Graves.

Montez Ford and his wife, Bianca Belair, recently announced that they are set to appear on their own reality show. Speaking on NBC's Today Show, Belair gave more details about the couple's project as Ford disclosed that they are starting shooting in a few weeks.

"It's happening on Hulu. It'll be an eight-episode series reality show. Nervous, excited. [...] We're excited. People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kinda get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit. But we're excited about it," Belair said. [From 1:37 to 1:59]

Bianca Belair recently addressed her current mindset heading into WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Check out her comments here.

Montez Ford could soon return to in-ring action on WWE RAW

Ford has been out of action for about two months after suffering a calf injury. He last competed on September 24 when he and his Street Profits partner, Angelo Dawkins, defeated The Alpha Academy at a live event.

However, the former United States Marine could soon return to in-ring competition on Monday Night RAW.

In his recent interview with NBC's Today Show, Ford provided an update on his injury:

[I'm feeling] 100% now. I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure that when I arrive, the mission is still at hand, which is with my right-hand man, Angelo Dawkins. That’s winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. [From 1:10 to 1:22]

The current RAW star recently disclosed why she avoids standing close to Bianca Belair. Check out her comments here.

Please credit the Today Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes