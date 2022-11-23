RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair wants to be the best version of herself when she competes in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

The EST's team for the match includes Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery competitor. They will take on the heel team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross on November 26. This will be the first time WarGames will feature on the main roster.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair commented on her mindset heading into the match, stating that she'll do whatever it takes to be at her best.

“Your biggest competition is yourself. That’s why I’m working to be the absolute best version of myself. I’m going to do whatever it takes to be at my best at WarGames," said Belair.

Bianca Belair wants to get payback from Bayley at Survivor Series WarGames

The EST of WWE and The Role Model have been involved in a lengthy feud as part of the red brand. They recently collided at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in a Last Woman Standing match for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bayley has targeted Bianca Belair on numerous occasions following the former's loss in Saudi Arabia. The EST stated that when she shares the ring with Bayley once again at WarGames, she'll get retribution.

“Bayley and I have been going at it for two years, and she never goes away. It’s time to get a little payback, and that’s going to happen at WarGames.”

On the latest episode of RAW, Belair revealed that the fifth member of her team will be revealed on SmackDown this Friday night. According to recent reports, that person could be none other than Becky Lynch, as she's scheduled to return to WWE at Survivor Series.

Who do you think the fifth member of Belair's team will be? Sound off in the comments section below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes