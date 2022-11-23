Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch is reportedly set to make her return to WWE this week after being taken out of action due to an injury.

Big Time Becks separated her shoulder at SummerSlam during her match against Bianca Belair for the coveted RAW Women's Championship. She was last seen on the fallout episode of the red brand. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, she and The EST of WWE were confronted by Damage CTRL.

According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear at Survivor Series this Saturday, November 26, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. On RAW this past Monday night, Bianca Belair stated that the last competitor for her team in the Women's WarGames match will be revealed on SmackDown.

If it ends up being The Man, then it means that she will join Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against the team of Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and Damage CTRL.

Becky Lynch has a score to settle with Damage CTRL

At SummerSlam, Big Time Becks and The EST of WWE embraced after their match for the RAW Women's Title. After the conclusion of their intense rivalry, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY made their way out to the ring to confront Bianca Belair. However, Becky Lynch stood beside the RAW Women's Champion as Damage CTRL retreated.

The following night on RAW, Lynch cemented her babyface turn and teased that she could return as The Man following her injury layoff. She was then attacked by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY backstage with steel chairs. This effectively elongated her time on the sidelines.

Upon her return, the former women's champion will have a score to settle with the group for what they did to her.

Lynch joining Belair's team could make a lot of sense as she will be determined to exact revenge on Bayley and co. Big Time Becks could be the surprise fifth entrant on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Her revelation could also prove to be a big boost for The EST and her friends. Lynch possesses a lot of experience and could prove a difference-maker in an intense match such as WarGames.

It remains to be seen how her return will pan out if it were to happen at Survivor Series.

