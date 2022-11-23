Alexa Bliss has revealed the reason behind keeping a safe distance from fellow WWE Superstar Bianca Belair on RAW.

Bliss, Asuka, and Belair have been allies on WWE TV for a while now. The trio is scheduled to compete in a Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames on November 27, 2022. The three stars are usually seen coming to the ring together.

In a short clip that's currently making the rounds on Twitter, Little Miss Bliss can be seen keeping a safe distance from Bianca Belair while the group is making its entrance on WWE RAW.

It was clear that Bliss was avoiding being accidentally hit by Bianca's braided ponytail. The former RAW Women's Champion confirmed the same in her response to the clip. Check out her tweet below:

"Ya! I need safe distance from that ponytail haha it’s got some reach lol," Alexa wrote.

How did fans react to Alexa Bliss' amusing tweet?

Bliss' tweet about Belair's ponytail received many responses from her fans on Twitter.

Check out what her fans had to say in response to her tweet:

At Survivor Series WarGames, Bliss, Belair, Asuka, Mia Yim (AKA Michin), and a soon-to-be-announced star will take on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in a Women's WarGames match. It goes without saying that Bliss will keep her distance from Belair's ponytail to avoid getting hurt during the match.

It has been quite a while since Bliss held a singles Women's title on WWE TV. A short while ago, she made it clear that she is aiming for Belair's RAW Women's title:

"It's gonna be great tagging with Bianca, but I still have the goal of being [at] the top of the women's division again. It's been a long time, it's been about four years since I've held a singles championship for the women's division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can, whether that's against Bianca or anyone else on the roster," Alexa Bliss said. [H/T Comicbook]

Alexa Bliss previously suffered a gruesome injury after her dogs accidentally split her lip. The last thing she would want is to get accidentally hit with Belair's ponytail and suffer anything that might put her on the shelf.

What was your reaction to this revelation? Sound off in the comments below.

