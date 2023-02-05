The future of the current WWE tag team champions, The Usos, seems to be in jeopardy following the implosion of the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble 2023. We saw Jey Uso turn his back on his family at the premium live event as he saw his newfound friend Sami Zayn getting beaten down by the rest of the Bloodline.

Since then, Jey seems to have taken an out of the stable and, subsequently, his tag team with brother Jimmy as he no-showed on this week's episode of WWE Smackdown. The future of the brotherly tag team seems bleak as Jey Uso must decide which side he falls on, but there could be a chance we don't get an answer from him until the Elimination Chamber 2023.

According to a report from Wrestling News.co, due to the DUI history of The Usos, specifically Jimmy, both of them are quite unlikely to appear in Montreal, Canada, for the premium live event.

This is because Canada typically takes DUI cases much more seriously than most countries, and perhaps the brothers might not be allowed to travel there.

So on February 18th, Roman Reigns could only appear with Solo Sikoa by his side for backup, along with his high counsel, Paul Heyman, as he'll take on Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Wrestling Veteran thinks The Usos should feud with each other in WWE

Since The Usos seem to be split for now following the fallout of the Bloodline, there seem to be multiple ways that WWE can book this saga to come to a head. Following the betrayal of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso seems to have hinted that he is done with Roman Reigns and the rest of the stable.

We saw Jimmy Uso go straight to attack Zayn once he betrayed Reigns, while Jey came to tears as he turned his back and walked away. The twin brothers are scheduled to compete in a match for the WWE tag team titles on next week's Smackdown, and Jey's status is still very much up in the air as there could be a sense of mistrust between the two siblings.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter spoke about the situation over at Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted and stated that WWE should book the twin brothers in a match against each other.

"Jey vs. Jimmy would be more of an intriguing match because, throughout the years, people have said, Jack and Jerry Brisco, what would happen? Terry and Dory [Funk]? What would happen? They wrestled each other. People loved to see the infighting of Bret and Owen [Hart], the same thing. That gives me the same buzz," said Apter. [From 17:30 to 18:00]

Do you think Jey Uso will side with The Bloodline after WWE Elimination Chamber?

