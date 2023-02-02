Jey vs. Jimmy Uso could end up being one of the most exciting matches in WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

The epic ending to Royal Rumble 2023 has opened up a world of possibilities regarding what could happen next in WWE's enthralling Bloodline saga. Jey Uso seemingly confirmed his exit from the faction after an emotional segment, and Bill Apter believes the Samoan star should face his twin brother.

The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens to retain his undisputed title. While the match itself was fine, the entire focus was on Sami Zayn's relationship with the Tribal Chief.

The former Intercontinental Champion refused to join in on the attack against Owens and hit Reigns in the back with a chair, resulting in one of the loudest pops ever.

As Jey Uso broke down crying, Jimmy Uso drew first blood and kicked Sami Zayn, beginning a brutal onslaught. It was clear that Jimmy Uso was jealous of how close Jey was to Sami, and Bill Apter eagerly looked forward to the brothers wrestling each other.

The veteran journalist felt that a battle between the Usos could be one of the more fascinating matches WWE could offer. Bill Apter even mentioned a few iconic examples from the past wherein real-life brothers produced highly compelling storylines.

Here's what Apter had to say about Jey vs. Jimmy Uso on this week's Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted:

"Jey vs. Jimmy would be more of an intriguing match because, throughout the years, people have said, Jack and Jerry Brisco, what would happen? Terry and Dory [Funk]? What would happen? They wrestled each other. People loved to see the infighting of Bret and Owen [Hart], the same thing. That gives me the same buzz." [From 17:30 to 18:00]

What is WWE's WrestleMania plan for Jimmy and Jey Uso?

The Bloodline is in a state of turmoil following the Royal Rumble, as Roman Reigns' group is now without two very important members. WWE didn't follow up on the angle on this week's RAW, and a WWE veteran was quite unhappy with the creative decision.

Triple H's writing team should shed more light on the Bloodline narrative on the upcoming SmackDown episode, where Zayn is expected to confirm his Elimination Chamber match against Roman Reigns.

As for The Usos, the reported plan has always been for them to defend the undisputed tag team championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Bill Apter and many other fans might have to wait for the mouthwatering clash between Jey and Jimmy Uso, and we're sure it will be a certified "banger" if it does happen in the future.

Do you also wish to see Jey and Jimmy Uso face each other inside a WWE ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

