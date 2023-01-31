WWE already facing a big problem with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes after RAW, explains veteran (Exclusive)

As confirmed on the RAW after Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania in what should ideally be one of the two main events. The Tribal Chief will also reportedly wrestle Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, and Vince Russo recently explained why WWE had booked itself into trouble with the decision.

The fact that the company has confirmed Rhodes vs. Reigns has somewhat taken luster away from a rumored showdown against Sami Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion might have all the momentum as a babyface; it clearly does not look like Zayn is being positioned to dethrone Reigns.

Vince Russo couldn't make sense of why the promotion would announce Rhodes vs. Reigns even though they have another Elimination Chamber bout planned before WrestleMania.

Here's what the former writer had to say on the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"So, is Reigns supposed to wrestle Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber? Okay, but then we already know it's going to be Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. That's what I'm talking about, Chris. What?"

Elimination Chamber is scheduled to happen on February 18th, and Russo noted that WWE might have made a mistake by committing to the highly-anticipated match between Roman and Sami for the show.

WWE might not have time to flesh out the storyline a little more before the proposed clash, as Russo stated below:

"It's only two weeks away. I couldn't believe it was just two weeks from Saturday. So, how much can they really do within that time?"

Vince Russo disappointed WWE didn't follow up on Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' Bloodline angle on RAW

Despite producing one of the greatest pops of all time at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was nowhere to be seen on the most recent RAW episode.

Several fans might have eagerly tuned into the show to see the fallout of Sami Zayn's turn on the Samoan faction. However, neither Zayn nor Reigns' broken crew showed on Monday Night RAW, and Vince Russo was pretty surprised by the call to keep them off the TV.

The 61-year-old veteran claimed that WWE would have lost many viewers who would have solely watched RAW to know more about Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Russo added:

"You know, bro, I've always hated the split. I think the split sucks. I've always hated it because I think about what Hannibal is saying. If you're tuning in to get a follow-up on the Bloodline and then, bro, you're half an hour in, and they haven't billboarded it, you know it's not happening. Well then, why am I going to watch the rest of the show?"

Did WWE miss a trick by not having The Bloodline open the RAW after Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

