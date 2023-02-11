Ronda Rousey breaks silence following her return to WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was the talk of the town last night when she made a surprising return to the company to assist her best friend Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. After the show, the Baddest Woman on the Planet broke silence by making a major statement regarding her former rivals.

On the December 30 episode of the blue brand, Ronda Rousey lost her second SmackDown Women's Championship when she agreed to an impromptu challenge issued by the returning Charlotte Flair. After her loss, she was not seen on WWE programming for a while and went on a hiatus.

Last night, the Rowdy One returned to the company and assisted Baszler in taking out Natalya and Shotzi. After the show, she made a bold statement regarding her two former rivals and what she had in mind for the SmackDown Superstars.

"There's some gluttons for punishment for sure, but I mean we broke them once." (From 0:14 to 0:20)

Shayna Baszler ended Rousey's statement by saying that they will be doing the same again. This indicates that the two will begin their journey as a tag team in the coming weeks.

Ronda Rousey has expressed her interest in going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

In 2019, the company introduced the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after the success of the Women's Revolution the previous year. Apart from the initial champions, the company lacked any legit teams for the division.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey won the RAW and SmackDown Championship during her first two runs. During a live stream, Rousey expressed her interest in working for the division and would like to go after the titles.

"I don't know guys, I'm tired of Charlotte [Flair]. I'm tired of that title. I already did it you know. I am thinking about taking over the [Women's] tag division."

After her return from last night and reuniting with the Queen of Spades, it has become evident that the Baddest Woman on the Planet will be going after Damage CTRL in the near future.

