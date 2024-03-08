Bray Wyatt getting inducted into WWE Hall of Fame 2024 class after Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano is possible, says veteran

WWE might add Bray Wyatt to the Hall of Fame this year, according to wrestling veteran Tom Prichard.

Over the past few days, the promotion announced Bloodline member Paul Heyman and former WWF Women's Champion Bull Nakano as the first two inductees into the 2024 Hall of Fame class. Several fans now believe Bray Wyatt could be added to that list.

On his Taking You to School podcast, Prichard claimed there is a possibility The Eater of Worlds would get inducted into the prestigious club ahead of WrestleMania XL. He stated that it might be a good thing for the promotion to do so.

"It might happen. That might be a good thing," he said. [53:52 - 53:54]

Bray Wyatt faced LA Knight in his last WWE match

The Eater of Worlds was released from his contract in 2021 after having a successful run, during which he held the WWE Championship, the Universal Title, and the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, he returned in late 2022. His second run lasted less than a year before he sadly died in August 2023.

Wyatt defeated LA Knight in his last televised match over a year ago at Royal Rumble. The two superstars also battled in a few other matches at live events. He was working a program with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown before disappearing from TV ahead of WrestleMania 39 due to illness.

The promotion granted Wyatt's family all net proceeds from his merchandise sales. It would also please fans to see WWE recognize the former Universal Champion, one of the most creative superstars in history, in this year's Hall of Fame.

