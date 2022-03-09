Bray Wyatt to make first appearance after WWE release

Although he was released by WWE last summer, the artist formerly known as Bray Wyatt is yet to make an appearance in the wrestling world. That will change this weekend.

Bodyslam.com reports that Wyatt will be making his first post-WWE appearance at Showcase of Legends 7 show in New York on Saturday, March 7th.

At the event, the former WWE star will appear under his real name, Windham Rotunda. The website for the show lists a plethora of stars that will appear. These stars won't compete in matches but will appear for meet and greets. There will be a Big Time Wrestling show later in the day.

Windham @Windham6



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”



Also appearing at the event are Britt Baker, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Rikishi, Evil Uno, Rosemary, Mia Yim, and many others.

What has Bray Wyatt been up to since his WWE release?

Several stars who were released in 2021 have already found new homes. Keith Lee, Aleister Black, and Chelsea Green have all joined different promotions.

Even Braun Strowman will be starting a new promotion, called Control Your Narrative, with EC3. Since his release, Wyatt has been working on a movie with his friend Jason Baker. Baker worked on the Firefly Funhouse segments while Wyatt was still employed by Vince McMahon.

RRBG Podcast @RRBGPodcast EP267 w/ @bakingjason of @Callosumstudios He is a special effects specialist working w/ Tom Savini on projects like WWE's "The Fiend", bands like Code Orange & Slipknot and recently w/ Ethan Hawke in the new film The Black Phone. We talk about all of it! youtu.be/T6Zoqkfbg6w EP267 w/ @bakingjason of @Callosumstudios He is a special effects specialist working w/ Tom Savini on projects like WWE's "The Fiend", bands like Code Orange & Slipknot and recently w/ Ethan Hawke in the new film The Black Phone. We talk about all of it! youtu.be/T6Zoqkfbg6w https://t.co/7xRvrnJ7kA

Many fans and analysts thought that the former Fiend would head to either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. Wyatt is a unique persona that could help both promotions.

AEW would have loved to pull in someone like Windham, whose character work is second to none in the industry. Considering the fact that the company does not currently have characters who draw fans with their unique persona, Wyatt would have certainly fit the bill in that regard.

IMPACT Wrestling would seem like a perfect fit as several former WWE stars have joined the company. Chelsea Green, Mickie James, the IInspiration, W Morrisey, and Matt Cardona have all joined IMPACT.

Do you think Wyatt will make a surprise appearance in the wrestling ring, or will his presence only be felt for the meet and greet? Let us know in the comments section below.

