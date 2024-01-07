Bray Wyatt must be "proud" of 41-year-old WWE Superstar for challenging Roman Reigns, according to fans

Bray Wyatt's tragic demise left the WWE Universe heartbroken. Still, fans are convinced the legendary superstar must be proud of a top babyface following his meteoric rise in the past year.

Bray's final televised match for the promotion was at Royal Rumble last year, where he locked horns with LA Knight. The latter suffered defeat against the former world champion, but the match cemented his push on WWE SmackDown.

A year later, LA Knight is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble this year. This would be the second time he will lock horns with The Tribal Chief with the gold online, having suffered defeat in his previous attempt at Crown Jewel 2023.

The critical difference would be that while their earlier match was a singles encounter, Reigns' upcoming title defense at Royal Rumble will be a Fatal 4-Way Match. Apart from LA Knight, The Tribal Chief will also have to defend his historic championship reign against Randy Orton and AJ Styles at the first premium live event of the year.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans praised Knight for his "meteoric rise" in the company as he gears up to share the ring with three big names in the business. Many took a moment to acknowledge Bray Wyatt's role in LA Knight's career, and stated that he would be proud of his final opponents' work.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about LA Knight facing Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns one year apart and everything he has achieved in between:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LA Knight opened up about facing Bray Wyatt in his final WWE match

The fastest-rising megastar in WWE SmackDown's history was also the last wrestler to face Bray Wyatt. The two locked horns in singles matches at a few house shows after their meeting at Royal Rumble 2023. LA Knight credited Bray for helping his career and admitted to finding it difficult to take pride in being the latter's last opponent.

"So, yeah, so. It's tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn't. So I really don't know how to think about that one, other than the fact that I can look at it in a way of just, you know, I made the most of that opportunity. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I had there to make that work. And I think it's it's one of the big reasons why I'm doing what I'm doing now," said Knight.

Fans fondly remember Bray Wyatt and believe he left bits of his legacy with LA Knight when he boosted his career. The WWE Universe is excited to see Knight in action at Royal Rumble when he, alongside Randy Orton and AJ Styles, challenges Roman Reigns for the title.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.