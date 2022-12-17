Bray Wyatt pays tribute to Brodie Lee during a huge segment on WWE SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt paid a huge tribute to the late Brodie Lee, also known as Luke Harper, on his birthday.

Wyatt was involved in a major segment with his arch-rival LA Knight. While making his way down to the ring, the former WWE Champion said Harper's traditional "yeah yeah yeah" catchphrase.

The gesture might've felt like a dig at Knight's catchphrase, but it made sense for him to pay his respects to Harper.

Check out Bray Wyatt's homage to Luke Harper below:

Wyatt and Harper worked together as members of The Wyatt Family. Erick Rowan was the third member of the original incarnation of the faction.

Wyatt and Harper held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside Randy Orton under the Freebird rule.

During today's segment on SmackDown, Uncle Howdy also made his first live appearance, as he confronted Knight after the latter assaulted Wyatt.

Since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules, the former Universal Champion is yet to compete in a match. However, WWE has teased the idea of a potential bout between Wyatt and Knight at some point down the road.

Do you think Bray Wyatt should face LA Knight in his return match? Sound off in the comments section below.

