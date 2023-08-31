Bray Wyatt had plans of breaking into the movie business; famous Hollywood star shares details 

Hollywood star and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about his working relationship with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt passed away on August 24, sending shockwaves in the wrestling world. Triple H announced the tragic news of his passing on Twitter, after which heartfelt tributes started pouring in from wrestlers and fans.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer spoke in detail about his run-ins with Bray. He mentioned that the 36-year-old star was indeed a special person. Freddie detailed that Wyatt even showed interest in the role of a carny in a movie that he was planning to do. The Hollywood star felt like the wrestling world lost a true attraction after his demise.

"Such a creative, young man. I had planned a lot of my wrestling promotion around him before he re-signed with WWE. He and I had been in discussion for that. Just a real special human being from what I knew of him. We weren't close friends but we were working acquaintances and we respected one another. There was a movie I was thinking about doing that had a role that he liked a lot, playing the role of a carny. So yeah man, he'll be missed. He was the last attraction wrestler in the business with the Undertaker being gone. There's nobody that can fill that void, unfortunately." [From 11:53 to 12:30]

Bray Wyatt tributes were aired during SmackDown and RAW

It was an emotional episode of SmackDown this Friday as the entire WWE roster gathered on stage to pay their respects to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. There was a 10-bell salute followed by video packages for both stars.

The tributes and vignettes continued this past Monday on RAW as WWE celebrated the life and career of The Eater of Worlds.

Later, WWE also released a video on their YouTube channel where the stars spoke about their memories of Wyatt.

