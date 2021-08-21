Bray Wyatt posts cryptic tweet about post-WWE wrestling career

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has teased his post-WWE wrestling career plans with a cryptic tweet.

Wyatt was released by the company last month. The announcement was met with a lot of negative reactions from fans, who were already disappointed with several major WWE releases this year, including those of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and many others.

Ever since his release, there has been massive speculation of what's next for Bray Wyatt post-WWE. While him joining All Elite Wrestling is a popular opinion, many think he might leave the wrestling business and probably go to Hollywood and make full use of his creativity.

Now, he has teased what the future holds for him with a cryptic tweet. Quoting American musician and songwriter Eddie Van Halen, Wyatt has teased that he is not leaving the wrestling business anytime soon.

"Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die. -Eddie Van Halen," wrote Bray Wyatt in his tweet.

Rock Stars come and go. Musicians play until they die.



-Eddie Van Halen — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 20, 2021

He previously posted the following tweet, hinting that The Fiend is still alive.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Former WWE writer Vince Russo wants Bray Wyatt to leave the wrestling business and go to Hollywood

Many released WWE Superstars have gone on to sign with All Elite Wrestling over the last couple of years and there are rumors of Bray Wyatt joining that list soon. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo has urged him not to sign with AEW and instead go to Hollywood.

Russo praised Wyatt's creativity, claiming that he's better than wrestling and could be the next Jason or Freddy in Hollywood.

“I pray to God, bro, please get a Hollywood agent, flush out this character the way that you saw this character,” Russo said. “You flush it out, your image, your creation, get together with a screenwriter. Bro, you’ve got the next Jason, Freddy for the next 10 years. Please don’t go to AEW. This guy is better than wrestling. Please, bro, trust me on this. This guy could be the next horror icon, doing it his way.”

