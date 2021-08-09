"Please don't go to AEW" - Bray Wyatt urged to leave the wrestling business by former WWE writer

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt should leave the wrestling business and pursue a future in Hollywood.

Wyatt received his release from WWE on July 31st, after 12 years with the company. It has been heavily speculated that the 34-year-old could become the latest released WWE star to join AEW when his 90-day non-compete clause expires.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo encouraged Wyatt not to sign for AEW. Instead, he thinks the three-time WWE World Champion should act in horror movies and aim to become the next Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees.

“I pray to God, bro, please get a Hollywood agent, flush out this character the way that you saw this character,” Russo said. “You flush it out, your image, your creation, get together with a screenwriter. Bro, you’ve got the next Jason, Freddy for the next 10 years. Please don’t go to AEW. This guy is better than wrestling. Please, bro, trust me on this. This guy could be the next horror icon, doing it his way.”

Could Bray Wyatt join AEW?

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend mask was designed by horror legend Tom Savini

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently speculated that AEW EVP Cody Rhodes could potentially play a part in Bray Wyatt joining AEW. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, is a third-generation wrestler whose family has been close with the Rhodes for decades.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Paul Wight (f.k.a. The Big Show) has worked for AEW since February 2021. He told The Ring Report this week that “there’s always an opportunity” for the likes of Wyatt and Braun Strowman to join AEW.

