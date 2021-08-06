Bray Wyatt's family connection with top AEW superstar could lead to him joining All Elite Wrestling - Reports

It is now reported that Bray Wyatt could be AEW bound because of his family's connection with Cody Rhodes' family. Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on 31st July 2021. Despite reports stating that Wyatt had been cleared for an in-ring return in August, WWE chose to part ways with the former Universal Champion instead.

Cody Rhodes is one of the MVPs of AEW and has been the face of AEW since its inception. Multiple released WWE Superstars such as Miro, Malakai Black, and FTR have joined All Elite Wrestling. Many other former WWE superstars like CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and Ruby Soho are also reportedly set to join the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that although Bray Wyatt's The Fiend character won't fit in with AEW, he may still land up in that company. A key reason for AEW being the likely landing spot for Bray Wyatt is his family's connection with Cody Rhodes' family for decades.

''The question becomes the landing point. His name value is such that most companies would have an interest in him. The character that he used in WWE wouldn’t fit well with AEW, but that isn’t to say they couldn’t modify it in some form. He’s a contemporary of Cody Rhodes, since the Rhodes and Mulligan family were close for decades,'' said Meltzer

Bray Wyatt's real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda. He belongs to the Mulligan family because his father was the son-in-law of iconic wrestler Blackjack Mulligan.

What's next for Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt will have to serve a 90-day non-compete clause before he can make his next move after being released by WWE. Wyatt's real brother Bo Dallas and former tag team partners Braun Strowman and Eric Rowan had also been let go by WWE earlier.

The current belief is that Bray Wyatt will join AEW once his non-compete clause is over. Fans have expressed a desire to see Wyatt lead The Dark Order in AEW. Would you like to see Bray Wyatt in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

