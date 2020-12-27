Bray Wyatt reacts to the passing of Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has shared a lengthy post on his official Instagram handle to pay tribute to Brodie Lee.

Brodie Lee, aka Luke Harper, tragically passed away earlier today at the age of 41. Lee was suffering from lung issues, as per his wife.

Wyatt took to Instagram to post a tribute to Lee. He dubbed Brodie Lee as his best friend and brother and added that he would do anything to live those moments with him once again.

You can read the entire post HERE.

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee spent a long time together in WWE

Bray Wyat and Brodie Lee came up to WWE's main roster together, along with Erick Rowan in 2013. Braun Strowman later joined The Wyatt Familyin 2015.

The Wyatt Family terrorized the WWE roster for years on end and helped Bray solidify himself as a top star. Harper and Rowan later formed a tag team named The Bludgeon Brothers and went on to taste title gold.

Harper was released by WWE in late 2019 and later made his way to AEW. He did well for himself during his short stint in AEW and had a promising future ahead of him in the promotion. Bray Wyatt's post clearly shows how much Lee meant to him and how utterly devastated he is due to his untimely passing.