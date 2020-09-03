As previously reported on Sportskeeda, WWE veteran, Randy Orton, posted a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter handle last night. The tweet featured a clip of a snake preparing to attack. Orton also asked the fans to guess what was coming.

Orton posted another cryptic tweet tonight and got a response from his former stablemate, Bray Wyatt, who downright threatened The Viper. The former leader of The Wyatt Family posted a gif in response to Orton's tweet and hinted that he can put Orton down if the two collide. Check out the exchange below:

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt have a history together

Back in 2016, Randy Orton aligned with Bray Wyatt and joined The Wyatt Family. Orton went on to win the 2017 Royal Rumble match and kicked off a feud with Wyatt on the road to WrestleMania 33. Orton eventually defeated Wyatt at "The Show of Shows" to win the WWE Championship.

Wyatt debuted his new persona of The Fiend last year. He has been terrorizing the WWE roster ever since. At SummerSlam 2020, Orton failed to win the WWE title while Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman to win the Universal title. Wyatt later lost the belt to Roman Reigns at WWE Payback. The WWE Universe certainly wouldn't mind seeing these two Superstars go at it in the ring somewhere down the line.