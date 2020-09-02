WWE veteran Randy Orton recently posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, and is teasing something big is coming our way. The Viper posted a short clip that features a somewhat distorted visual of a snake preparing to attack. Orton stated in the caption that "It's FINALLY happening" and asked the WWE Universe to guess. Check out the tweet below:

Randy Orton's tweet has led to tons of speculation among his fans

Randy Orton's tweet led to fans coming in droves and putting out their guesses as to what his tweet could mean. Many stated that Orton is all set to get a new theme song, while a few of them wrote that Orton could be on his way to Twitch.

Randy Orton has had a career resurgence this year and has quite possibly been the best heel on the WWE roster in 2020. The WWE veteran feuded with Edge on the road to WrestleMania and then set his sights on the WWE title. Orton failed to win the coveted belt and then kicked off a feud with Keith Lee. In a major surprise, Lee pinned Orton at WWE Payback and made it clear that he means business. Orton went on to win a No.1 contender's match on the latest edition of RAW and will be taking on Drew McIntyre for the WWE title again, at Clash of Champions.