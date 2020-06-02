Bray Wyatt

You know how they say 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt never forgets? Well, he truly doesn't.

Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter in order to reveal a bizarre story involving former WWF World Champion, Psycho Sid. In a thread posted on by Wyatt, the former Universal Champion revealed an incident when he was playing in a WCW locker room as a kid with his brand new Rocketeer toy.

However, former WCW veteran Psycho Sid Vicious was annoyed by Wyatt and thought that the latter was being too loud. Wyatt, being the man he is, shot Psycho Sid with the bird which eventually prompted the former WCW Superstar to destroy Wyatt's Rocketeer Toy.

Here is Wyatt's bizarre story that he posted via his official Twitter handle:

Part 2 True Story:

Today nearly 30 years later my great friend @bakingjason bought me a new Rocketeer toy and restored my faith in humanity. And guess what Sid, I’m the man now and you..... still suck! pic.twitter.com/vxnIY8c6kh — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2020

In the second part of the story, Wyatt claimed that almost 30 years later, his close friend Jason Baker, who is also the creator of the former's special new mask, brought him a new Rocketeer toy and brought back Wyatt's faith in humanity with his heartwarming gesture.

Wyatt culminated by taking a dig at Psycho Sid, claiming that he is still a man, whereas, the former WWF World Champion "still sucks".

Wyatt also had one final response to Psycho Sid, courtesy of the following GIF that he posted:

So Dear Psycho Sid Vicious, pic.twitter.com/kI0ghKSyLy — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2020

Is Bray Wyatt teasing towards a feud against Psycho Sid?

Well, by now, we're already pretty familiar with the fact that 'The Fiend' never forgets. As a matter of fact, in the past, we've seen Wyatt target his foes from the past, with the latest example being John Cena, against whom he seemed revenge at the Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36.

And, the former Universal Champion tried rekindling his alliance with former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman, as Wyatt tried winning back the Universal Title from 'The Monster Among Men' at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but failed to do so.

With his recent spree of messages targeted towards Psycho Sid, is Bray Wyatt teasing a potential rivalry against the former WCW veteran? Chances are very minimal at this point, but one could barely understand The Fiend's mind games.