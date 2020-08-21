Bray Wyatt recalls uncomfortable memory from his WWE SummerSlam debut

Bray Wyatt is one of the most innovative Superstars in WWE today. He has given WWE fans some of the best storytelling experiences in modern times. The Firefly Funhouse Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena is one of the best Cinematic Matches in WWE. After the Wyatt Swamp Fight between him and Braun Strowman, The Fiend Bray Wyatt challenged The Monster Among Men for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Bray Wyatt's WWE SummerSlam debut

Bray Wyatt spoke about his first WWE SummerSlam match against Kane in an interview with ESPN. Bray Wyatt faced Kane in a Ring Of Fire Match at the PPV. During the conversation with ESPN, Bray Wyatt recalled his WWE SummerSlam debut, speaking about an uncomfortable situation.

"I can remember the one where Bray debuted [at SummerSlam 2013]. It was Bray versus Kane in a "Ring of Fire." If you watch the other Ring of Fire matches and things like it, you will notice that our match, the flames shot up twice as high as they do in any of the other matches. So that one was a real towering inferno and one of the most uncomfortable situations you could possibly be put in as a sports entertainer. Go back and look now that I said it. It was that the closest thing you could be to boiling alive, you know, like a crawfish."

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have gone head to head on three occasions with each WWE Superstar picking a win. Their first match was at Money In The Bank, where The Strowman Express walked out with the win.

Their second match took place two months later at WWE Extreme Rules in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. The match was a non-Title one and saw Bray Wyatt winning the bout when The Fiend returned to pull Strowman into the swamp.

Now at WWE SummerSlam, The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman go one on one for the WWE Universal Championship. On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE fans saw Strowman for the first time since he lost the Wyatt Swamp Fight. The Monster Among Men called out Wyatt, attacking Alexa Bliss.