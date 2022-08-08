"It's not my fault" - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt responds to a fan on Twitter

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda) recently slammed a couple of fans for criticizing his latest cryptic tweet.

Wyatt was released from WWE approximately one year ago, on July 31, 2021. He hasn't stepped foot in the ring ever since but occasionally shares cryptic tweets via his official Twitter account.

In his latest tweet, Wyatt opened up about wrestling being "a fairy tale for masochists." The former Universal Champion's cryptic message didn't sit well with a bunch of fans, who criticized him for the same. He wasn't having it, though, and decided to clap back at them.

One fan stated that Wyatt's tweet isn't as cryptic and interesting as he thinks it is. Here's what the former WWE Champion wrote in his response:

"Nor is it meant to be. Just a feeling I wrote down. Its not my fault every time I say something everyone grades me like a middle school English teacher. See the forrest for trees man."

Another fan called Wyatt's tweets "meaningless doodoo" and received a response:

"It’s not meant to be cryptic. It’s a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again. #DooDoo."

Bray Wyatt was arguably one of the most intriguing characters in all of WWE during his time there

The Eater of Worlds was reportedly a major merch mover during his run in WWE and was rewarded with a WWE Title reign, which he won at Elimination Chamber in 2017. Unfortunately, the reign didn't last long as he lost it to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 just 49 days later.

Bray Wyatt feuded with WWE's top superstars during his stint in the company, most notably against John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns.

The last time Wyatt held a top title was at WWE Payback 2020, where he defended the Universal Title against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The Fiend lost the title when Reigns pinned Strowman.

Wyatt has previously hinted that he is not done with pro wrestling. It remains to be seen whether the former world champion will make his way back to WWE any time in the near future.

Are you excited for a possible Bray Wyatt return? What do you make of his recent cryptic tweets?

