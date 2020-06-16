Bray Wyatt returning to WWE SmackDown this week

WWE has been missing some top Superstars from its roster recently, but they finally have some good news as former Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Bray Wyatt last appeared at WWE Money in the Bank last month where he unsuccessfully challenged Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt has since been on a hiatus as he recently welcomed his second child with Jojo Offerman.

As per WWE on FOX's tweet, Bray Wyatt will return to SmackDown with the Firefly Funhouse segment. It will be interesting to see who does he go after this Friday!

Bray Wyatt in WWE recently

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year with his new gimmick of Firefly Funhouse but with a twist of a sadistic alter ego in the form of The Fiend. The gimmick has proved to be a huge success for Wyatt, who has in many ways revamped his career.

The former Universal Champion defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 36 and straightaway went after Braun Strowman and his title. Interestingly, it was not The Fiend, but Wyatt himself who challenged the Monster Among Men for the title. While he was unsuccessful in doing so, the aftermath of the match saw flashes of The Fiend indicating that the rivalry between the former Wyatt Family members is not over. The Fiend vs Braun Strowman could be happening soon!

