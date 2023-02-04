Bray Wyatt and his rumored faction member featured in a cryptic segment on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and his rumored faction member Uncle Howdy were involved in a bizarre segment.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, the former Universal Champion defeated LA Knight in his first official match in over two years. Wyatt put on a menacing mask after the match. Knight attempted to flee Bray Wyatt, but the latter refused to give up.

Uncle Howdy appeared in the final moments and dropped a flying elbow drop through the stage on LA Knight. The stage caught fire after the move, with Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse puppets watching from the podium.

WWE @WWE As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble , Uncle Howdy made a big splash! As Bray Wyatt and @RealLAKnight met in the first-ever @MountainDew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble, Uncle Howdy made a big splash! https://t.co/TqYhpt1sAZ

Since Howdy took down Knight, it was assumed that he and Wyatt no longer had bad blood and would join forces on tonight's SmackDown.

However, the Eater of Worlds was seen in an ambiguous segment alongside Uncle Howdy. The 35-year-old star sat calmly in a rocking chair until Howdy appeared from behind to frighten Wyatt and the WWE Universe.

As of now, no one is unaware of who is behind Uncle Howdy's mask. But after tonight's cryptic segment, it seems that Howdy has some unfinished business with Bray Wyatt.

What did you think of tonight's SmackDown segment involving Wyatt and Howdy? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 6910 votes