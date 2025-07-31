Bray Wyatt's best friend teases return following major Wyatt Sicks announcement 

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:43 GMT
This would be interesting (image via WWE)
Bray Wyatt. [Image from WWE.com]

Bray Wyatt's legacy continues to be honored by WWE, and the latest Wyatt Sicks announcement shows that his memory and his creativity will continue to live on.

It was announced earlier this week by Universal Studios that The Wyatt Sicks will be part of the Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida, on select nights between August 29 and November 2, with the whole group being part of the event at the Universal resort. The maze is titled WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks.

It seems that they may not be alone, as former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman has teased making an appearance at the event. The former WWE Superstar recently took to his Instagram story and shared a promotional graphic of the same, writing:

''Should I go in my OG Wyatt gear and see if people believe it's me?''

Check out his IG story here:

Braun Strowman&#039;s IG story.
Braun Strowman's IG story.

Strowman was released from WWE earlier this year and has since concentrated on his life away from the ring, while also working on his new show, Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, which is set to be released this fall on USA Network.

Interestingly, the former Universal Champion is using his WWE name in the show. Strowman has since reverted to using his real-life name, Adam Scherr, on social media, but this latest tease could be a clue regarding his future.

Braun Strowman was a major member of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman was added to The Wyatt Family, originally featuring Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, in 2015 after he was called up to the main roster from NXT.

The Monster Among Men was a dominant member of the group and went on to become close friends with Bray Wyatt. The two men bonded over the years they worked together, and Strowman even became the godfather to Wyatt's son, Knash Rotunda.

Strowman was initially released by WWE in June 2021. However, he re-signed with the global juggernaut in September 2022 before being released again earlier this year.

Edited by Yash Mittal
