Bray Wyatt’s father IRS shares hilarious image teasing family reunion in WWE

Bray Wyatt's WWE return has a lot of people excited, including his own father.

On Saturday night at WWE Extreme Rules, the multiple White Rabbit teases finally paid off as Bray Wyatt returned. The company is advertising his official return for this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

One of Wyatt's biggest supporters on social media this past week has been his father, WWE Hall of Famer Irwin R. Schyster, otherwise known as IRS. He has posted multiple tweets over the past several days about his son's return.

Some of his most recent ones have centered around redone images of trios he was involved in and placing his sons Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas' heads on them instead.

The latest picture IRS posted is of the Varsity Club that features him, Kevin Sullivan, and Dr. Death Steve Williams, with Bo's head on Sullivan and Bray's on Williams. Tweeting out:

"To join the club simply retweet #LetMeIn".

Will Bo Dallas return to WWE to join his brother Bray Wyatt?

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer earlier this week that Bo Dallas would be returning to WWE soon. However, the details of his return aren't currently known.

This has led many fans to believe that the rumored Wyatt 6 faction could also include Bo Dallas.

While this is by no way confirmed, it's certainly timely that Dallas is scheduled to return to WWE right after Wyatt returns. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of these recent tweets from IRS? Do you think this is a sign that Wyatt and Dallas will work together in WWE going forward?

