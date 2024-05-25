Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda sends a message to The Undertaker

Bray Wyatt's father Mike Rotunda had a heartfelt message addressed to The Undertaker in a recent interview. The veteran thanked The Deadman for narrating the Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal documentary.

The Phenom narrated the documentary chronicling the legendary career of Bray Wyatt. Longtime fans are aware that the two men were once arch-rivals on WWE TV.

Mike Rotunda, WWE Hall of Famer and Bray's dad, was grateful to The Undertaker for narrating the documentary. Here's what he said on The Ringer Wrestling Show:

"Taker is a great guy. I was so happy that he wanted to do the documentary. Obviously, he did a great job. It meant a lot to our family and I'm sure it would have meant a lot to Windham." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

The Undertaker on Bray Wyatt's passing

Mark Calaway, like millions of others, was heartbroken and shocked over Bray Wyatt's passing at the age of 36. He spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in late 2023 and opened up about Wyatt's passing. Here's what he said:

"It's sad in the sense that he died such a young man, on a personal level. But on a professional level, he was just scratching the surface of what I think he was going to be. I think he was going to be really, really special. I mean, he already was. But he had just scratched the surface of what he was going to do in the industry." [1:52 - 2:13]

The Undertaker was involved in a segment with Wyatt on RAW 30 last year. The special episode of the red brand saw the two legends sharing a moment in the ring after LA Knight was put down.

Back in 2015, the two veterans battled in a WrestleMania 31 match. That night, Taker was victorious over Bray Wyatt.

